|
|
Mary "JEAN" Alvernaz
1939 - 2019
Resident of Brentwood
Mary "JEAN" Alvernaz (née Bettencourt) passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family, near and far.
She is survived by her devoted husband Rodrigo "Rod" Alvernaz of over 61 years. She was a loving mother to Roderick Alvernaz, Mario Alvernaz (Jackie), Anna Abbott, and Gina Amaral (Joe). There are also 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by her brother, Anthony Bettencourt (Margaret) of Chico, CA, and 14 nieces and nephews, both in the States and in Portugal.
Jean was born in Oroville, CA, to Antone E. and Mary L. (née Almo) Bettencourt and was raised on her parents' dairy ranch.
She graduated Notre Dame High School in Marysville, CA, and was an alumna of the College of Notre Dame in Belmont, CA (now Notre Dame de Namur University). Jean was a banker for 26 years in Castro Valley, CA and was dedicated to her church. She awarded, by Pope Paul VI, the Pro Ecclesia Et Pontifice award (instituted by Pope Leo XIII).
After her retirement, and having moved to Brentwood, CA, she became very active at Immaculate Heart of Mary church, Birthright of Brentwood, and the East Contra Costa Republican Women.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Nov.4, at Immaculate Heart of Mary church, 500 Fairview Avenue (at Central), Brentwood, CA. And a reception will follow at the SDES Hall, 30846 Watkins St., Union City, CA. Private interment.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, Birthright of Brentwood, or the Luso-American Education Foundation.
View the online memorial for Mary "JEAN" Alvernaz
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 28, 2019