Mary Andrade
December 9, 1926 - October 14, 2020
Resident of Oakland
Mary Andrade passed away on October 14, 2020, age 93. She will be remembered as an intelligent, hard-working and kind woman with a great sense of humor.
Mary was born in Lowell, Massachusetts to Francisco and Mary Farinha. When Mary was a toddler, she, her parents and her sibling moved to Portugal where she grew up on a small farm on the island of Madeira. As the oldest child in the family, Mary woke up very early, every day and assisted her father in the fields. She spent her childhood outside from sun-up to sun-down doing labor-intensive work. In September 1944, when Mary was only 17-years-old, she left her family in Madeira. She boarded a ship by herself, traveled across the Atlantic Ocean and returned to the United States. Unfortunately Mary did not know how to speak English. She was frightened to travel alone to America; the language barrier made her fearful plus Mary was going to stay with distant relatives that she had never met. In America Mary lived with the Nunes family. Fortunately for Mary, Mr. and Mrs. Manuel Nunes and their children were incredibly welcoming, kind and supportive people. The Nunes became Mary's surrogate family and Mary remained close to them for the remainder of her life. Mr. and Mrs. Nunes helped Mary find a job and then encouraged her to go to night school in order to learn how to read, write and speak English. Mary loved learning and she soon became proficient in the English language. Mary settled in Bridgeport, CT and it was here in Bridgeport, once World War II ended, that she met and married returning U.S. Army soldier Manuel Andrade. In 1948, Mary, Manuel and their infant daughter, Cecelia, moved to California. In California, Mary and Manuel had five more children. Mary was a long-time resident of East Oakland and a parishioner of St. Louis Bertrand's Catholic Church since 1948. She was a cannery worker and retired in 1985 from Gerber's Baby Food Company in Oakland.
Mary loved to work in her yard; she had a large vegetable garden that she tended with her husband Manuel. In this garden Mary started growing kale in the 1950's. This, of course, was decades before kale became popular in America. All of Mary's children have fond childhood memories of their mother's Portuguese caldo verde soup, which Mary made once a week using the kale from her backyard garden. Mary also enjoyed crocheting, cooking, baking and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mary and Manuel had a wonderful life together; they were married for 58 years until Manuel's passing in 2005. Mary was also preceded in death by two of her sisters, Hilda Rodrigues and Filomena Silva as well as her son-in-law Bill Taliaferro.
Mary is survived by her children: Cecelia, JoAnn (Daniel Pursell), Rosemary (Bob Martinez), Doreen (Jim Minter), Judy (Robert Fitzgerald) and Timothy. Mary leaves behind her nine loving grandchildren; Renee, Bryan, Rachele, Manuel, Kimberlee, Kathryn, Amanda, Janelle, Ashlee, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-granddaughters.
Mary is also survived by her siblings: Conceicão Farinha, Lucinda Vargas, Kay Torres, Gabriella Grice, Cecelia Sarmiento, and Manuel Farinha.
Visitation will be Wednesday October 21, 2020 beginning at 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A chapel service celebrating her life will be Thursday October 22, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Santos-Robinson Mortuary. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the American Diabetes Association
, www.diabetes.org