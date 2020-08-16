1/
Mary Ann Balestrieri
1951 - 2020
Mary Ann Balestrieri
September 5, 1951 - August 9, 2020
Resident of Martinez, CA
Mary Ann Balestrieri (68) of Martinez California, passed away on August 9, 2020 in Martinez. She was born to the late Philip and Elizabeth Balestrieri on September 5, 1951. Mary Ann was retired from Kaiser Medical Center where she worked as a Medical Assistant for thirty years. She is survived by her brother Joe and his wife Millie, three nieces Regina (David) Friend, Joanne (Paul) Gilbert, Jennifer (Virgil) Coop, and two great nephews, and five great nieces. Private services per her wishes.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 15, 2020
Celebrate your new journey, treasure of life well lived. peace
stacy fox
