Mary Ann BalestrieriSeptember 5, 1951 - August 9, 2020Resident of Martinez, CAMary Ann Balestrieri (68) of Martinez California, passed away on August 9, 2020 in Martinez. She was born to the late Philip and Elizabeth Balestrieri on September 5, 1951. Mary Ann was retired from Kaiser Medical Center where she worked as a Medical Assistant for thirty years. She is survived by her brother Joe and his wife Millie, three nieces Regina (David) Friend, Joanne (Paul) Gilbert, Jennifer (Virgil) Coop, and two great nephews, and five great nieces. Private services per her wishes.