Mary Ann Baptist

July 21, 1929 – March 2, 2019

Resident of Hayward

Beautiful Mary Ann was born in Oakland, CA to parents Ben and Kay Ramsey. She grew up in a warm, boisterous and fun-loving Croatian household that also included her beloved grandmother Baba (Lukra Viskovich), aunts Mary, Priscilla, Dorothy, Lucy and Florence, and uncles Mike, Tony and Mel.

Mary Ann was an honor student at St. Joseph's Presentation Academy in Berkeley, where she was active in her Sorority and President of her Class. She went on to work in retail at Capwell's and Joseph Magnin, fueling her love of fashion. She also enjoyed her career as a dental assistant before having children. Later, Mary Ann's love of children led her to become a teacher assistant in the New Haven School District.

She married the love of her life, Rollin Baptist, in 1950. They made their home in Fairway Park in Hayward. Their love story was a special one, and they enjoyed five years of "honeymooning" before the kids came along.

Family was Mary Ann's greatest legacy. She and Rollin had three children, Pamela Russo, Patricia Daylor and David Baptist. They gained three more with the addition of their sons and daughter in law ~ Jim Russo, Bryan Daylor and Beth Baptist.

Mary Ann's door was always open to friends, family and neighbors. Upon hearing the doorbell ring, visitors could expect Mary Ann to perform the "miracle of the loaves" and produce a banquet at a moment's notice. You also could count on Rollin to man the bar for Happy Hour.

Beyond raising three children, Mary Ann was very active in her church and her community. Mary Ann's faith was always a constant in her life. She attended mass daily, was a member of the Lady's Guild and taught catechism at Our Lady of the Rosary Church. In addition, she was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Clement Church and St. Rose Hospital.

Mary Ann was blessed with five grandchildren ~ Alexis Russo (& fiancé Jason Cardella), Jamie Russo, Jordan Daylor (& wife Emily), Blake Daylor and Brennan Baptist. Mary Ann babysat each grandchild and loved and cherished her time with them, from babies to adults.

Mary Ann moved to San Ramon after her husband Rollin passed away in 2009. There, she was embraced by the many new friends she made in the Copper Ridge neighborhood.

About Mary Ann as a person … She was a "lady" first and foremost and if you knew her, you'd consider her a treasure! She was proper, pretty, sophisticated, fun, creative, spiritual, intelligent and fashion forward.

Beyond all that, Mary Ann was generous, kind and a tremendous humanitarian. She led by example and was always there to lend a hand, cook a meal or lift a spirit. As a mother, Mary Ann taught the value and importance of family and friendship.

We imagine Mary Ann smiling down on us, reunited with her husband Rollin and the many friends and family that went before her.

Hat's off and hearts to you Mary Ann…you will be missed, but your memory will live on in us forever!

Fr. Mel Jurisich, Mary Ann's cousin and godson, will be officiating her Memorial Mass on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Transfiguration Church, 4000 E Castro Valley Blvd in Castro Valley.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to benefit the Franciscan Friars in care of: The Fraternal Care Trust, 1500 34th Avenue, Oakland, CA 94601, in honor of Mary Ann Baptist.





