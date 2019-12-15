|
|
Mary Ann Chisholm
Feb 8, 1937 – Dec 4, 2019
Martinez Resident
Mary Ann was born in Tekamah Nebraska. She was an Alhambra High School 1955 graduate. Family was her number one priority. Mary Ann is survived by her devoted husband Richard Chisholm, daughters Kolette de Bocos, Charla Serrano and Marcelle Indelicato, son in law Bob Crowe and son Greg Indelicato. Proud member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority as a young woman. Dedicated wife and mother who was a fierce sports fan of the Niners and Warriors. She had a passion for cooking and maintaining a meticulous home. A woman of strong faith who joins in jubilation her parents Ed and Arlene Slibowski, sister and best friend Marcia Darrow and brother Phillip Slibowski.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019