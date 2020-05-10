Mary Ann Crandell
January 29, 1952 - April 6, 2020
Pleasant Hill
Mary Ann Crandell passed away on April 6, 2020. She was a third generation Californian born in Orange, California, and raised in Anaheim. She moved to Contra Costa County in 1981.
She was an individual blessed with many talents, and to the delight of us all she pursued her artistic leanings. She was an accomplished guitar player; she started a guitar mass for St Boniface Catholic Church in Anaheim. She was a singer; she sang at a coffee house in Laguna Beach, opening for Jackson Browne. She was a fantastic cook, having received accolades from professionally trained chefs. She loved gardening. She had a keen decorating sense which encompassed her home, her garden, and literally everything she touched. She had a heart of gold guided by a mature sense of humility. She loved her cats, and most especially her husband of 22 years, Kevin.
Mary Ann worked over 40 years in the financial industry. Her last assignment was Manager of Correspondent Services at Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco. This is where she met her husband, Kevin, who was the Manager of Collateral Analysis. They met through a mutual acquaintance.
She was preceded in death by her father Ben Francis, sister Teresa Havranek, and brother David Francis. She is survived by Kevin Crandell and her mother, Mary Francis.
Given the current pandemic, a celebration of life will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to the American Cancer Society.

Published in East Bay Times on May 10, 2020.