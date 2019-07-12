Mary Ann Digirolamo

October 24, 1926 - June 29, 2019

Resident of Danville

Mary Ann passed away peacefully in her home in Danville. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa and grew up in Chicago, Illinois, 93 years ago, and moved to California as a United Airlines flight attendant in 1957. She met her husband, Joe, married in 1960, and they moved to Danville a few years after, where they bought a home and raised two sons. She has lived in Danville for the past 52 years and has been an active member of her community. She belonged to St. Isidore's Parish, became an early member of Round Hill Country Club and volunteered faithfully at San Damiano Retreat House for over 50 years. She enjoyed golf and bowling well into her 80's, as well as bridge, knitting and quilting. She and Joe especially enjoyed hosting family holiday get-togethers with over 30 family and friends in attendance for sit-down dinners. She also loved weekly lunches and dinners with friends after work and Saturday Mass. She was a highly religious and charitable person who loved and served God throughout her life. She will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul, a person who was positive and generous, and who always had a smile on her face. She is survived by her sons, David (Carol) and Michael, and her grandchildren, Matthew and Molly, her brother, Jack, her sisters, Jean and Sue, and 132 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Margaret and Gentry Galbreath, husband, Joe, and her brother, Tom.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Isidore's Catholic Church, 440 La Gonda Way in Danville on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:30 am. A reception will follow the Mass. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made in Mary Ann' s name to San Damiano Retreat, 710 Highland Drive, Danville, CA 94526.





