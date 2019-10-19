|
Mary Ann Marinak
February 13, 1936 – September 26, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Mary Ann was born in Oakland, the older of two sisters. She is survived by her sister Darlene (John) Delucchi, son Marty Marinak, and her grandsons Ryan (Morgan) and John Rivers and their father Dale Rivers. Her daughter Stephanie Rivers predeceased her. Supported by a scholarship Mary Ann earned a Bachelor of Music degree from Holy Names College in 1957. She married Michael J. Marinak and moved to Walnut Creek in 1961.
Mary Ann helped establish the performing arts in Contra Costa County. In 1962 she became the founding concertmistress of Contra Costa's first full time orchestra, the Diablo Symphony. She was featured as a soloist with the orchestra numerous times. Later she formed a string quartet, which actively performed for 50 years. In 1977 she became the founding co-concertmistress of the Contra Costa Chamber Orchestra. She continued playing in it as a dedicated violinist for many years, including on her last day. In the early 1970s she co-founded a youth orchestra for junior high school musicians. Also in 1980 she co-founded a second youth orchestra for high school musicians. All four orchestras are still here.
Mary Ann enjoyed bringing music education to many students during her 20 years as an elementary school music teacher, and while teaching violin students privately.
Mary Ann loved raising her children and was always there for them. She will be remembered for hosting wonderful family dinners that included her strudel at Christmas, and sweet bread at Easter. Her welcoming smile, friendly personality and sense of humor enriched the lives of those around her.
A visitation will be held at 6 PM and the rosary recited at 7 PM on Monday, October 21 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1965 Reliez Valley Rd., Lafayette. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 22 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1650 Ygnacio Valley Rd., Walnut Creek. Committal will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, immediately followed by a reception there.
Donations in memory of Mary Ann can be directed to: the Contra Costa Chamber Orchestra, contracostachamberorchestra.org or Holy Names University, donation, 3500 Mountain Blvd., Oakland, CA 94619; website hnu.edu -> alumni & friends -> give now.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 19, 2019