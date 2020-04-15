|
|
Mary Ann Marks
Nov 29, 1925 - Apr 12, 2020
Concord
Mary Ann Marks, 94 passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Mary was born November 29, 1925 in Patterson, CA and was a resident of Concord, CA at the time of her passing. She was a homemaker and loved working at the farmers market with the floral vendor.
Mary is survived by her son, Reginald Marks of Fallon, NV; daughters, Christina (John) Pucella of Mexico and Lucinda Marks of Sparks NV; grandchildren, Allan Steward, Kaitlyn Marks and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Edward Marks; son, Edward Marks, Jr. and grandson, Zachary Spurrier.
The Marks family will celebrate her life with a private service accordance with her wishes at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 15, 2020