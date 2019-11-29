|
|
Mary Ann Martini
September 17, 1938 – November 21, 2019
Resident of Martinez, California
Mary Ann Martini passed away on November 21, 2019 at the age of 81.
Mary Ann was born in Martinez to Peter and Mary Ferranti. Mary Ann graduated from Alhambra High School in 1956. Soon after graduating, she met her loving husband, Robert Martini, while working at Bank of America. They eloped and married in Reno, Nevada on January 1, 1961. Together they owned Martini's Liquor and Deli for 35 years where customers enjoyed her wonderful cooking. She created tasty meals for many organizations including Kiwanis, Lions, Lioness, Shell Oil, County offices, Shell Chemical, and Criterion Catalyst Co.
Mary Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading novels, traveling, cruising, and playing card games with friends. She will be remembered for her unconditional love, beautiful smile, and infectious laugh.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Robert, and two children, Melody Meier (Ralph) and Mark Martini (Janet); grandchildren Heidi Pedrozo (Josh), Jessica Bauer (Joe), Kyle Petersen (Sara) and Rebecca Kovnas (Brenton); and four great grandchildren Owen, Lucy, Meika, and Declan. She is survived by her sister, Joan Aiello. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Joe Ferrante and Josephine Billecci.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 1st, with a rosary to follow at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2nd. Both events will take place at Connolly and Taylor Funeral Chapel in Martinez. Interment will be at Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or Meals on Wheels.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2019