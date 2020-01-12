|
Mary Ann McCauley
Feb. 13, 1943 - Jan. 5, 2020
Resident of Moraga
Mary Ann McCauley peacefully passed away on January 5, 2020 at her home in Moraga surrounded by her family, at age 76. What a wonderful life she had and what a legacy she has blessed us with.
Mary Ann was born just outside of Indianapolis to Jane and Howard McDavitt. She graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Grade School and Our Lady of Grace Academy. She also attended the University of Dallas. She married "the love of her life", Ed McCauley, and devoted the next 56 years to her family. After spending several years in Indiana, Illinois, and the Philippines, they settled into their home in beautiful Moraga in 1976. She embraced their new community and easily made friends from the neighborhood, church, schools, hiking group, local merchants, countless organizations and family activities available in Moraga. Mary Ann and Ed were fortunate to be able to travel extensively to many different places and cultures. But her greatest joy has been spending time with her family, volunteering at schools, and attending countless football games and a wide variety of other activities of her children and grandchildren. She loved to decorate her home for every season and holiday. Her table settings were legendary for every occasion. Mary Ann was known for her ability to make friends across a broad spectrum. She never met a stranger. Her generous spirit touched so many in the community.
Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband, Ed, devoted children Michael (Lisa) and Maria (Tom), grandchildren Matthew, Elizabeth and Katherine, her brothers Jim, Mike (Cheryl) and Pat (Pam), nieces Elizabeth, Molly and Kelly, and nephews Michael and Mark. She is predeceased by her parents and her son, Matthew.
A funeral service celebrating Mary Ann's life will be held at St. Monica's Catholic Church, 1001 Camino Pablo, Moraga, on January 17th, 2020 with visitation at 9:45am, Mass at 10:30, and a reception immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Carmelite Monastery in Kensington, CA
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020