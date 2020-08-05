Mary Anne Freeman
July 22, 1949 - July 29, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA
Mary Anne Freeman, 71, was born on July 22, 1949 to her parents Willie and Annie Bell Freeman in Helena, Arkansas. She passed away on July 29, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.
She leaves to mourn her two sons, Curtis Andre Brooks and Uganda Kimini Hall both of Oakland, California and her only daughter, Miraflor Monique Powe of Groton, Connecticut and her seventeen grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Kymberlee, Michael, Zona Marie, Uniquica, Stephen, Curtis, Lamontay, Tatianna, Xaiver, Ashley, Rhonisha, Asia, Kimini, Deveion, Terrell, Madison and Vataini, as well as a host of great grandchildren, family, friends and her surrogate family all over the Bay Area.
The viewing will be at 12pm and a graveside service will be at 2pm on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Oakmont Memorial Park & Mortuary, 2099 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, CA 94549.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
