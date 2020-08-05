1/
Mary Anne Freeman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Anne Freeman
July 22, 1949 - July 29, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA
Mary Anne Freeman, 71, was born on July 22, 1949 to her parents Willie and Annie Bell Freeman in Helena, Arkansas. She passed away on July 29, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.
She leaves to mourn her two sons, Curtis Andre Brooks and Uganda Kimini Hall both of Oakland, California and her only daughter, Miraflor Monique Powe of Groton, Connecticut and her seventeen grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Kymberlee, Michael, Zona Marie, Uniquica, Stephen, Curtis, Lamontay, Tatianna, Xaiver, Ashley, Rhonisha, Asia, Kimini, Deveion, Terrell, Madison and Vataini, as well as a host of great grandchildren, family, friends and her surrogate family all over the Bay Area.
The viewing will be at 12pm and a graveside service will be at 2pm on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Oakmont Memorial Park & Mortuary, 2099 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, CA 94549.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.


View the online memorial for Mary Anne Freeman

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Oakmont Mortuary - Lafayette
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oakmont Mortuary - Lafayette
2099 Reliez Valley Rd.
Lafayette, CA 94549
1-925-935-3311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Contra Costa Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved