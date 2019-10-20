Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Golden Hills Community Church
Brentwood, CA
Mary Anne (NÉE Sanderson) Hotton


1954 - 2019
Mary Anne (NÉE Sanderson) Hotton Obituary
Mary Anne Hotton (née Sanderson)
Resident of Oakley, California
Mary Anne Hotton (née Sanderson) died peacefully at home on September 25 in Oakley at the age of 64, just shy of her 65th birthday.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Michael, children: Michael (Dana), Jason (Caitlin), and Cristina McMullen (Michael); siblings: Michael, Allan, and Guy Sanderson and Linda Merletti. She has 8 adoring grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Emmett and Margaret Sanderson, of Concord.
Mary was born on November 14, 1954 in Oakland. She graduated from Concord High School in 1972. Mary worked for Kaiser in Martinez and Antioch as a Surgical Technician for 25 years. She was a dedicated mother and wife who loved life and was always the life of the party.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 10 am on October 26 at Golden Hills Community Church in Brentwood. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Liver Foundation at 39 Broadway, New York, NY 10006.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019
