Services
Wilson & Kratzer Mission Bells Chapel
13644 San Pablo Ave.
San Pablo, CA 94806
510-232-6552
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wilson & Kratzer Mission Bells Chapel
13644 San Pablo Ave.
San Pablo, CA 94806
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Wilson & Kratzer Mission Bells Chapel
13644 San Pablo Ave.
San Pablo, CA 94806
View Map
Interment
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery
Mary Arlene Cochran


1923 - 2019
Mary Arlene Cochran Obituary
Mary Arlene Cochran Oct. 30, 1923 Oct. 4, 2019 Resident of El Cerrito Mary passed away Friday at the age of 95. She is survived by her devoted daughter Evelyn F. Edgington & loving grandson Michael Pegram. She was a member of the Berkeley Singles, San Pablo Moose club # 566 and the Pinole Senior Center. Visitation: Thursday Oct. 10, 2019, 11:00AM-12:00PM Chapel of the Mission Bells, San Pablo. Funeral Service: Thursday Oct. 10 2019 12: 00PM Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of the Mission Bells Mortuary, San Pablo. Interment: St Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery Friday Oct. 11 2019 at 11:00AM Wilson & Kratzer (510) 232-6552
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 8, 2019
