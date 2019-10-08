|
|
Mary Arlene Cochran Oct. 30, 1923 Oct. 4, 2019 Resident of El Cerrito Mary passed away Friday at the age of 95. She is survived by her devoted daughter Evelyn F. Edgington & loving grandson Michael Pegram. She was a member of the Berkeley Singles, San Pablo Moose club # 566 and the Pinole Senior Center. Visitation: Thursday Oct. 10, 2019, 11:00AM-12:00PM Chapel of the Mission Bells, San Pablo. Funeral Service: Thursday Oct. 10 2019 12: 00PM Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of the Mission Bells Mortuary, San Pablo. Interment: St Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery Friday Oct. 11 2019 at 11:00AM Wilson & Kratzer (510) 232-6552
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 8, 2019