East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel of the Chimes
32992 Mission Blvd.
Hayward, CA 94544
510-471-3363
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chapel of the Chimes
32992 Mission Blvd.
Hayward, CA 94544
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Becker


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Becker Obituary
Mary Becker
Sept. 11, 1927- Sept. 16, 2019
Hayward, CA
Mary Becker, 92, passed away peacefully 9/16/2019. She was born in San Francisco, CA on 9/11/1927. She graduated from St. Vincent High School, class of 1945. She was married to Vernon Becker on 6/2/1956.
Mary was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was a lovely, sweet and kind person. Mary worked in Executive Payroll for Mervyns in Hayward. She enjoyed traveling with her family, visiting Art exhibits, watching live theater and attending the San Francisco Opera and Ballet. She was a member of St. Joachim Church.
Mary is survived by her sister Louise Anderson, son William Becker, daughter Karen Becker and son-in-law George McCombie, grandson Jack McCombie, cousins and many nieces and nephews she loved dearly.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, sister Helen Glendenning, husband Vernon Becker and brother Guido Biancalana.
The Funeral ceremony will begin at 11:00 am at Chapel of the Chimes, Hayward, CA on Saturday October 12, 2019.


View the online memorial for Mary Becker
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel of the Chimes
Download Now