Mary Becker
Sept. 11, 1927- Sept. 16, 2019
Hayward, CA
Mary Becker, 92, passed away peacefully 9/16/2019. She was born in San Francisco, CA on 9/11/1927. She graduated from St. Vincent High School, class of 1945. She was married to Vernon Becker on 6/2/1956.
Mary was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was a lovely, sweet and kind person. Mary worked in Executive Payroll for Mervyns in Hayward. She enjoyed traveling with her family, visiting Art exhibits, watching live theater and attending the San Francisco Opera and Ballet. She was a member of St. Joachim Church.
Mary is survived by her sister Louise Anderson, son William Becker, daughter Karen Becker and son-in-law George McCombie, grandson Jack McCombie, cousins and many nieces and nephews she loved dearly.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, sister Helen Glendenning, husband Vernon Becker and brother Guido Biancalana.
The Funeral ceremony will begin at 11:00 am at Chapel of the Chimes, Hayward, CA on Saturday October 12, 2019.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019