Piedmont Community Church
400 Highland Ave
Piedmont, CA 94611
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Piedmont Community Church
More Obituaries for Mary Bugeia
Mary Bell Burns Bugeia


1932 - 2019
Mary Bell Burns Bugeia Obituary
Mary Bell Burns Bugeia
Jan. 2, 1932 - Nov. 6, 2019
Piedmont
Mary Bell Burns Bugeia. Passed in peace Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 at the age of 87. Mother to Linda Green and Diane August. Grandmother to Adam Hummel and Erin Magallanes. Great Grandmother to Natalie Magallanes and Kaylee Magallanes. She grew up in Lake County, where she will be laid to rest. Mary was one of a kind and dearly loved by her family and friends. Services will be held at Piedmont Community Church, November 23rd 2019 at 2:00 PM.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2019
