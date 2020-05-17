Mary Benjamin
1934 - 2020
Mary Benjamin
June 8 1934-May 8 2020
Lafayette
Our beloved mother, Mary Benjamin, passed at her home of 50 years in Lafayette. She passed peacefully with her daughter and longtime care giver Bridget by her side. Mary was born in Goulane, Farranfore Killarney Co. Kerry. She always had fond memories of growing up in Ireland with her brother John and sister Nora. She will be remembered for her caring personality and old Irish sense of humor. She loved long walks with her dogs on the East Bay bike trails and attending services at St Perpetua Church. Mary is survived by her sons Joseph and James, daughter Bridget, her grandchildren Lucia, James and Kiera, and daughter in law, Etna. She is also survived by her large extended family in Ireland including nieces Brenda, Joan, Mary and Noreen. In lieu of gifts, the family is asking to please make a donation to the Contra Costa Humane Society, a cause close to her heart


View the online memorial for Mary Benjamin



Published in East Bay Times on May 17, 2020.
