Mary Bernice Ornelas
"Bernice"
September 17, 1925 - January 31, 2020
Bernice Ornelas, longtime resident of Crocket California, passed away peacefully at 94 years old on January 31 2020 surrounded by her family. Bernice was a fixture in the beloved community she lived in for over 80 years and will be missed by her family and her many friends of Crockett and surrounding area. Bernice is survived by the Children of her late sister Barbara: David Schaeffer, wife Ruthan and family, Andy Schaeffer, and Claudia Schaeffer, Niece Marlena Airoldi and family, Cousins Suzy Castellanos and Caroline Saragosa and families.
Memorial service will be held 2 PM February 27th at the Hilltop Community Church, 3118 Shane Dr., in Richmond.
Rest in peace Bernice.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 22, 2020