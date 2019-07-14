Home

Mary Borer Mahon

May 15, 1946 - July 12, 2018
First Anniversary of the passing of Mary Borer Mahon, long-time resident of Walnut Creek, who passed away in Palm Desert, CA, six days after a massive stroke.
A stay-at-home mother, she later found great joy teaching English as a Second Language to Adults in the Mt Diablo School District. Friends she made over the years remained friends for life.
Her loves were cooking, gardening, and tennis. She was an active member of the Valley Vista Racquet Club for many years.
But her greatest loves were for her family – husband Tom, and children Chris, Joe and Kate, and grandson Diego. And for her siblings – Connie, Michael, Peter and Pat - and their families.
Rest in peace, Mare…


Published in East Bay Times on July 14, 2019
