Mary Bowen Blandino
Sunrise: Dec. 30, 1936 ~ Sunset: Apr. 30, 2019
Resident Houston, Texas
Mary passed away suddenly on 4/30/2019. Mary was proceeded in death by her parents Bud and Hazel Bowen and her infant son Thomas Andrew Blandino.
Mary is survived by her husband of 62 years Walter Sr. and her children; Walter Jr., Julie and her husband John and their 4 children, Emma, Madeleine, Ian & Sam. Lisabeth & her husband Robert & Ellen & her husband Michael & their 2 children, Jessica and Natalie. Mary is also survived by her brother George & her sister Nancy.
Mary spent many years in the credit industry and retired in 1999 from Arnold, White & Durkee.
The funeral mass will be held on Monday, May 6th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church in the chapel, 2140 Westheimer Rd., Houston.
Mary was loved by all and will be missed by all of her family.


Published in East Bay Times on May 4, 2019
