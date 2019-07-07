Mary Bowman

Sep.17, 1941 - June 24, 2019

Resident of Modesto

Mary passed away suddenly, on June 24th at the age of 77. She was born in Minneapolis, Mn. on Sept. 17, 1941 and moved to California at the age of 18. She is a longtime resident of the East Bay and had recently moved to Modesto.

She retired from Safeway Stores after 30 years of service, then worked for Lowes Home Improvement stores in Union City until the age of 75. Spending time with family and friends brought her great joy. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

She is Preceded in death by her eldest sister, Jeanette Kennedy, and daughter, Lorri Muniz. She is survived by her eldest daughter Bette Muniz of San Leandro, sons William Muniz of Nevada, and Terry Bowman, Jr. of Turlock. Sister Arlene Kennedy of Modesto, Patricia Johnson of Minnesota, and brother William Kennedy of Nevada, along with two Grand Children, one Great Grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

Viewing and Rosary will be held on July 11th at Holy Sepulchre Funeral Home, 1051 Harder Rd., Hayward, 94542. Viewing: 5:00-7:00 & 7:45-8:30 p.m., Rosary: 7:00-7:45 p.m., Funeral Mass at 10:00am, July 12th, at St. Leander's Church, 550 W. Estudillo Ave., San Leandro, 94577. A Private Burial is scheduled for a later date.





