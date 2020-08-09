Mary Bragg RicksenMay 27, 1934 - July 27, 2020Resident of Moraga, CAMother Theresa once said, "There are no great things, only small things done with great love. Happy are those." This was Mary. She found her happiness doing countless things for family, friends, and strangers with great love. She was blessed with an inexhaustible reservoir of energy and spent it on others, sculpting the very best in people with gentleness, kindness, and double scoops of encouragement. An eternal optimist, she could see through the hurts and sadness and brokenness of people to the hidden beauty inside and with tender care helped to release it. Everyone mattered. Everyone was special.What was her source? We believe she drew from the well of the Spirit of Christ. Jesus said, "He who believes in me, 'Out of his heart shall flow rivers of living water.'" Mary drew daily from this everlasting well and through her this living water flowed to others. When she was empty she rested, and the next day she drew from the well again.Why did she do this? It was her calling. She was born with this gift. Mary Oliver wrote a short poem titled, "Instructions for Living a Life." It reads, "Pay attention. Be astonished. Tell about it." This she did with grace and a joyful heart.Mary passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side. She was the youngest daughter of Helen and Arthur Bragg. Mary leaves a wonderful legacy to her grateful family, which includes her devoted husband of 66 years, John Ricksen; her beloved sister, Helen Breck; her two blessed children, son, Larry Ricksen (wife Susan) and daughter, Ginny Bruzzone (husband Rick); her five adoring grandchildren who knew her as Nini, John Ricksen (wife Dina), Mark Ricksen (wife Veronica), Joe Bruzzone, Ted Bruzzone (wife Lauren), and Katie Bruzzone; her five great grandchildren, Ava and Nadia Ricksen, Jackson, Johnny, and Avery Bruzzone, and another Ricksen expected to make his entrance in October.The family wants to share an excerpt from a book Mary treasured by J.W. Wright titled, "Thanks Giving," which was printed in his shop, The Press of the Forest, in Carmel-by-the-Sea in 1926. It embodied her outlook on life."Each day of the full round year I am thankful…For this wonderful world and for a faith that bids me walk joyously in it undismayed by its follies, undiscouraged by its failures, unharmed by its achievements, and unafraid to leave it.For the freedom to greet and worship the Great Spirit in the only way I know, with an abiding trust that He who holds the stars in place will guide me safely through Eternity."A small family celebration of Mary's life will be held.The John Ricksen family is extremely grateful to the entire staff at Aegis of Moraga for their loving care and kindness provided to Mary and John.