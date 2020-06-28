Sister Mary (LaVerne) BraunJuly 6, 1933 - June 3, 2020Resident of Concord, CASister Mary Braun died peacefully after a brief illness on June 3rd. Mary was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa. At an early age she moved with parents, Raymond and Mary Joan Braun, and brothers, David and James, to a ranch in Martinez, CA. She became a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in 1952. For more than 25 years, Sister Mary taught in elementary and secondary schools throughout northern and southern California. In her later years, she served as chaplain in a hospital setting, administrative assistant for a Women's Crisis Center, and as "girl Friday" and companion to residents of Concord House. She loved being out in nature and was an avid bike rider. She participated in a 168-mile bike ride for The American Lung Association. She maintained extensive "friendships by phone" with former students, workplace colleagues, Martinez neighbors, and community members. Her joy for life overflowed into conversations and exchanges with many people who will miss her laughter and contagious smile. She is survived by her brother David Braun and sister in law Annette and by many beloved nieces and nephews.Services will be held in Los Angeles at a later date.