Mary C. Cedarholm
Resident of San Lorenzo
Mary C. Cedarholm passed away on October 30, 2019. She was born on July 27, 1924 in Santa Barbara, California. In her teens she moved to Albany, California. After high school she worked at Cutter Laboratories which was later merged with Bayer. While she worked at Cutter Laboratories, she developed and patented a message device to use in conjunction with the current phones.
In 1943 she married John Schaefer and had two children, Richard Alan Schaefer and Anita Courtnier. In 1966 she married Louis Peyton Cedarholm. On September 4, 1981 she graduated from California State University, Hayward, now Cal State East Bay, with a Master of Science in Environmental Education. She earned her teaching credential and worked in the San Lorenzo School District. She lived in San Lorenzo for the last 52 years. She spent her time keeping in contact with her elected officials, line dancing and gardening. She is survived by her son and 13 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Sorensen Brothers Mortuary on Nov. 5, from 9-11. Funeral service is from 11-1. Interment at Lone Tree Cemetery at 1. Reception at Castro Valley Church of the Nazarene following the interment.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 5, 2019