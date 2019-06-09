Mary Calderwood Wells

February 13, 1936 ~ May 31, 2019

Resident of Danville, California

Mary, 83, passed away peacefully in her home after a valiant battle with recurrent breast cancer.

Mary was born to George and Grace Calderwood in Long Beach, CA. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Robert G. Wells, MD, her sister Grace Calderwood, her three children, David Wells (wife Sissy), Juli Safer (husband Jon) and Stephen Wells (wife Teresa) and six grandchildren.

Mary met Bob while in kindergarten. They dated in junior high school and then again while Bob was in medical school. Theirs is a story of true, long-lasting love and commitment. Through the joys and turmoil of life, child-rearing, career building and multiple health issues, Mary stayed the course. Although she excelled at art, homemaking, volunteering and menopause counseling, her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family. She creatively infused love and laughter with all the activities she introduced to them. Outside the family, every new person she met became a friend, proving how well loved she was in her community of Crow Canyon Country Club.

Mary had a sparkle in her eye and an infectious smile that drew people to her and once there, she embraced anyone that she came in contact with. Her wisdom, common sense and zest for life was unparalleled, causing her to cheerily live each day to its fullest. The most memorable thing about Mary however, is the faith she had in her Lord Jesus Christ. She accepted Jesus as her Savior in Long Beach at the age of 35. Her favorite verse was Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans that I have for you…" and she lived it daily, using it to encourage and help others. She will be dearly missed.

Mary's Celebration of Life will be held on June 12th, 3:00 in the Community Presbyterian Church Chapel, Danville. Reception to follow at Crow Canyon Country Club.





