Mary CalvaoJuly 21, 1930 - September 6, 2020Resident of San Leandro, CAMary is now in the arms of her late husband Arthur, dancing in the ever after. Former longtime resident of San Leandro, (and most recently Coronado), she passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 90.Mary was born in Peabody, Mass on July 21, 1930. She was one of four children of Manuel and Maria Correia. As a child, the family moved to Oakland and opened a grocery store. Mary met the love of her life at a dance; the two were married in 1950 and in 1955 moved to San Leandro where they raised their 3 children. She thrived as a hostess for holidays and parties, was a fantastic cook, and an amazing seamstress. To say Mary loved shopping would be an understatement, but she always made it back from the mall in time to have dinner ready on the table; a true and practiced homemaker. After Arthur's retirement, they spent decades dancing and traveling with their friends from RV road trips to worldwide cruises.She is survived by her children Deborah Calvao, David (Sue) Calvao, Linda (Dave) Urich, grandchildren Charmane (Daniel) Howard, Jenna and Jeffery Calvao, Josh (Rachel) Okerman, Jessica Okerman, great grandchildren Carl and Liberty Howard and Jason Okerman, brothers Frank and Joseph Correia, and many additional nieces, nephews, and extended family.Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years and sister Alice.