|
|
Mary Carmela Argentieri
May 8, 1944 - September 4, 2019
Hayward
Mary Argentieri passed on September 4, 2019 from complications related to infection. Mary was a beautiful human being. She loved music, singing, painting and being with caregivers, friends and family. Mary was a resident of Gerrylaide Manor in Hayward and attended Way of the Elders adult day care for the disabled.
Mary had a special passion for life – her favorite saying was "You Gotta Be Happy". And happy she was, until the very end. Mary will be missed by all who knew her kind spirit and heaven is a better place with her there.
Mary's parents Ralph and Teresa Argentieri were both deceased by the time Mary was 4 years old and Mary lived for 75 years due to the loving care given to her by her uncles and aunts Flora and Frank Rago of Albany, CA and Marie and Joseph Argentieri of Los Banos, CA.
Mary is survived by her first cousins Paul S. Rago of Danville, Kathleen Marie Argentieri of Walnut Creek, Sam Argentieri of Santa Maria, CA and Vickie Simpson of Tucson, AZ.
If you would be so generous, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the of San Francisco, the organization that was so helpful to Mary as a child. .
View the online memorial for Mary Carmela Argentieri
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 7, 2019