Mary Carroll

November 6, 1921 - February 16, 2019

Resident of Orinda

Mary Victoria Carroll was born in New Haven, CT and graduated from Commercial High in New Haven in 1939. She was married to Patrick Edwin Carroll from 1944 to 2000. They moved to Northern California in 1959 and raised three sons.

Mary was an active member of her community for many years. She worked as a playground supervisor at Orinda schools and was a member of Helping Hands at St. Monica's Church.

Mary was an enthusiastic gardener and shared her apples and lemons with friends. She enjoyed Italian cooking and often brought dinners to neighbors. One of her favorite hobbies was crafting, including making wreaths out of pine cones and pods.

In her later years, Mary participated in Seniors Around Town in Orinda. She enjoyed reading mystery novels, going to movies and concerts, and doing crossword puzzles. In her brief stay at Aegis in Moraga, she played bingo, discovered old friends and made new ones.

Mary is predeceased by her parents John and Genevieve Mammolite; her husband Patrick Carroll Sr., her son Patrick Carroll Jr., and her grandson Michael Carroll.

Mary will be dearly missed by devoted sons David (Debora) Carroll of Superior, WI and Kevin Carroll of Orinda, CA; granddaughter Rachel (Max) Herzl-Betz and great-granddaughter Johanna Herzl-Betz of Henderson, NV, and daughter-in-law Fe Carroll of Tustin, CA. She is also survived by her sister Amelia Valentino of North Haven, CT as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members in Connecticut and New Jersey.

Friends and family are invited to a funeral and reception on March 20, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Monica's Church, 1001 Camino Pablo, Moraga, CA 94556. Private burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette, CA.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation of time or money to a charitable organization of your choice.





