|
|
Mary Cavanaugh
Oct. 9, 1937 - Sept. 18, 2019
Newark
Mary Cavanaugh, beloved wife, mother and friend, passed away Sept. 18 after a brief fight with pancreatic cancer. Raised on a farm in Ireland, Mary moved to New York City in 1964, intending to work as a nurse for a few years and return home. She ended up meeting the love of her life at Catholic Church dance and never looked back.
Mary and Harold were married 52 years. They settled in Newark and raised their two children, Kevin and Kerry. Mary worked at Kaiser Permanente in Fremont and Oakland, before enjoying a retirement of world travel and visits with her grandchildren. Mary is survived by her husband, Harold Cavanaugh; son Kevin Cavanaugh and his wife, Monica, and granddaughter, Raquel; daughter Kerry Kandel and her husband, Jason, and grandsons Steven and Samuel; her sister Ann Romeo and brother Teddy Reidy.
A memorial mass and reception will be held Oct. 18 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church at 5788 Thornton Ave. in Newark, CA.
View the online memorial for Mary Cavanaugh
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019