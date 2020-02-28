|
|
Mary Cecilia Turowski
November 29, 1958 - February 9, 2020
Former Resident Alameda, Resident of Oakland
Mary Cecilia Turowski, 61, bid her final adieu on 9 February 2020. Mary was born 29 November 1958 in Detroit, Michigan to Frank J. and Mary Ann Turowski. After working at St. Christopher Parish and the Tribunal for the Archdiocese of Detroit, where she worked on a pending cause for sainthood, Venerable Solanus Casey, O.F.M., Mary moved to San Francisco in 1985. Her family followed her to the Bay Area in 1987 and 1989. She loved living in Alameda and sharing her ministry talents at St. Joseph Parish. As an adult, Mary earned her B.A. in Religious Studies from Holy Names University, Oakland in 2012.
Diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in November 2014, Mary lived life each day as a gift from God, grateful for the presence of friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her brother, Frank (Anna), and others whom she loved and cherished (you know who you are.) A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Basilica, 1109 Chestnut Street, Alameda on 6 March 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Fr. Solanus Guild, 1780 Mt. Elliott, Detroit, MI 48207. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2020