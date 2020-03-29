|
Mary Dickens
Jan 29, 1927 - March 16, 2020
Hayward
Mary Dickens passed away peacefully with her son Ron at her side, on March 16, 2020. She was born to Fernando and Mary Medeiros in Oakland, CA on January 29, 1927. She married the love of her life, Lloyd Houston Dickens, in Oakland, CA on March 7, 1944. In 1948, Mary and Lloyd moved to their new home that Lloyd had built in Hayward, CA.
Mary was a devout Catholic. She prayed the rosary every day, in addition to her daily prayers. Mary was a loving & caring wife and mother. She cherished spending time with her family, friends, and neighbors.
Mary's hobbies were taking care of her flower beds, needlework, sewing, canning, and baking. She loved going to the City, reading, going for walks, and listening to music. Some of the things she enjoyed were birds, animals, parks, and watching Broadway plays in S.F. She was involved as a Girl Scout leader and she volunteered on election days at the voting precinct. She took several trips throughout her lifetime, with her family; which included National Parks in California, Disneyland, Victoria B.C., and yearly trips to Spokane, WA; where both of her daughters made their homes.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Dickens, her brothers Manual Medeiros, Anthony Medeiros, and her sister Helen Young. She is survived by her son Ronald Lloyd Dickens of Hayward, CA, her daughters Norma Jean Novak (Vincent) of Spokane, WA and Lloydeen Marie Jensen (David) of Spokane, WA. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Michele, Brian, Steven, Jennifer, Kimberley, Aaron, 8 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. All of her nieces and nephews were a special part of her life and dearly loved.
Mary was laid to rest next to her husband at Holy Sepulchre in Hayward, CA. Her memorial will be held at a later date. She will remain in all of our hearts forever!
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020