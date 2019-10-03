|
Mary E. Dye
Sept. 20, 1952 - Sept. 21, 2019
Castro Valley
Mary "Betsy" E. Dye entered peacefully into rest at Eden Hospital in Castro Valley, California on September 21, 2019. She was 67 years old. Born September 20, 1952 at Alameda Hospital in Alameda, California to parents John Joseph Dye and Catherine Juanita Bowe, Betsy worked as an Administrative Assistant for BDO and Questcor after graduating from Chabot College. She was an active member at the Starr King Unitarian Universalist Church, where she served on the Worship Committee and was a Board Trustee. A native of the SF Bay area, she was a SF 49er faithful, Giants fanatic, and Warriors superfan.
Betsy was preceded in death by her brother John R. Dye and her parents. She is survived by her sister in law Maria S D Lagin, nephew William Dye, niece Chloe Dye, many cousins, and loving friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A Celebration of Betsy's Life will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Starr King Unitarian Universalist Church, 22577 Bayview Ave., Hayward, CA 94541. Betsy will be laid to rest at Cypress Hill Memorial Park in Petaluma, California.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 3, 2019