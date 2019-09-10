East Bay Times Obituaries
Fremont Chapel of the Roses
1940 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
(510) 797-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fremont Chapel of the Roses
1940 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
Vigil
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:30 PM
Fremont Chapel of the Roses
1940 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
37588 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA
Mary E. George


1928 - 2019
Mary E. George Obituary
Mary E. George
January 6, 1928 – September 7, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Mary E. George, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, & sister passed peacefully on September 7th, 2019 in her home In Fremont with family by her side. She is survived by her two children Nancy McDonough (Bernard)of Fremont, Glenn (Thaya)of Cook, Washington, her grandchildren Caylen, Erin, & Zachary, great granddaughter Nyla Rose, & many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Frank George, her brother Joe Freitas & her sister Helen Lawrence. Mary was born on the island of Flores, Azores in 1928 and has been a Fremont resident since 1949. Mary was devoted to her family, home, garden, and faith. She lived a beautiful life. Visitation will be held 4:00 – 8:00 PM Thursday, September 12, 2019 with a Vigil Service at 6:30 PM, Fremont Chapel of the Roses, 1940 Peralta Blvd., Fremont. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 37588 Fremont Blvd, Fremont. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd., Hayward.


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 10, 2019
