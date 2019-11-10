East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Chapel of the Pines
2855 Cold Springs Road
Placerville, CA 95667
(530) 622-3813
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2855 Cold Springs Road
Placerville, CA 95667
1924 - 2019
Mary E. "Bettie" Jacobs Obituary
Mary E. "Bettie" Jacobs
February 7, 1924 – October 9, 2019
Former Resident of Fremont, California
Bettie Jacobs passed peacefully on October 9, 2019 at Gold Country Assisted Living facility in Placerville, CA. Bettie was born in San Mateo and raised in San Francisco, a Fremont resident for over 50 years, and volunteered at Washington Hospital for over 45 years. The final days before her passing, daughters Marlayne and Penni were at her side. She was preceded in death by her first husband Arthur Perry Jr., her husband of over 50 years Don Jacobs, and son Randy Jacobs. A loving and creative soul, Bettie enjoyed sewing, crafting, cross stitch, doll-making, gardening, cooking, traveling and dancing. She will be deeply missed by daughters Marlayne (Richard) and Penni (Paul), grandchildren Rebecca, Tina, Holly, Tim, and five great-grandchildren. There is one less angel in this world. Remembrances can be made to charity. A memorial service will be held on Bettie's birthday, February 7, 2020, at Chapel of the Pines, Placerville, CA.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019
