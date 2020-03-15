Home

Mary Eleanor Rooney Simmons

Mary Eleanor Rooney Simmons Obituary
Mary Eleanor Rooney Simmons
Pleasant Hill
Mary died peacefully at home on Valentines Day 2020.
Born Aug 18, 1934 to Charles & Eleanor Rooney in Berkeley CA. Where she grew up with 3 brothers & 3 sisters, all of whom passed before her.
She attended St Joseph's Catholic High School & married J.W. Simmons in 1955. They moved to Pleasant Hill, CA in 1962 where they raised 4 children, Jayn (Rod) Swick, Christine (Steve) Bones, Matt, Mark (Sue) who gave them 8 Beloved grandchildren & 6 Adored great grandchildren - so far :)
She retired from Golden Rain Fdn. after 28 yrs of service.
Mimi also leaves many nieces & nephews & as the matriarch of our family, she will be ever so greatly missed.


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020
