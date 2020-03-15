|
Mary Eleanor Rooney Simmons
Pleasant Hill
Mary died peacefully at home on Valentines Day 2020.
Born Aug 18, 1934 to Charles & Eleanor Rooney in Berkeley CA. Where she grew up with 3 brothers & 3 sisters, all of whom passed before her.
She attended St Joseph's Catholic High School & married J.W. Simmons in 1955. They moved to Pleasant Hill, CA in 1962 where they raised 4 children, Jayn (Rod) Swick, Christine (Steve) Bones, Matt, Mark (Sue) who gave them 8 Beloved grandchildren & 6 Adored great grandchildren - so far :)
She retired from Golden Rain Fdn. after 28 yrs of service.
Mimi also leaves many nieces & nephews & as the matriarch of our family, she will be ever so greatly missed.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020