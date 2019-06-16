Mary Ellen "Maureen" Brosnan

September 8, 1934 ~ June 10, 2019

Resident of San Lorenzo, California

Maureen passed away peacefully at home in San Lorenzo on June 10 at the age of 84.

Born in Oakland on September 8, 1934 to James and Bridget Smith of Ireland. Loving wife of John Brosnan for 62 years. Devoted mother of Sue and Tom Gannon, Maureen "Mo" Brosnan, and Kathy and Richard "Woody" Wood. Beloved grandmother of James and Patty Casarotti, Carrie and Manny Mendez, Kelsey, Michaela, and Erica, and great-grandmother of Hailey, John and Isabelle. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Patricia Lydon, John and Rosemarie Smith, Jim Noonan, and Patrick and Patricia Brosnan. Preceded in death by her parents, sister Claire Noonan, brother Jimmy Smith, brother-in-law Daniel Lydon, and sister and brother-in-law Emma and Jorge Orozco. Maureen loved her large family which included numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was a great friend to many.

Maureen attended St. Elizabeth's grammar and high school where she met many lifelong friends.She and her classmates planned high school reunions for 50+ years. After high school she went to work for the phone company. She was a dedicated parishioner of St. John's Church where she taught 2nd grade CCD for 40 years and held many roles at church. She was a member of St. Gerard's Women's Club, lector and eucharistic minister, and led the children's Christmas and Easter mass for many years.Maureen worked in Human Resources at Macy's Bayfair for 30 years. Her unmistakable laugh will be missed.

We want to thank all her many caregivers especially Ngozi, Esther, Louie Fe, Raven and Sophia.

Visitation 4 pm and Vigil at 7 pm on Thursday, June 20 at Grissom's 267 E. Lewelling Blvd, San Lorenzo. Funeral mass Friday, June 21 at 10 AM at St. John's Church 264 E. Lewelling Blvd, San Lorenzo. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 26320 Mission Blvd Hayward.





