Mary Ellen Highfield

Dec. 16, 1939 - Apr. 7, 2019

Rossmoor

Mary Ellen (McCarthy) Highfield, 79, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born in Riverside CA. She was a proud graduate of Immaculate Heart College. Mary Ellen married William "Bill" Highfield at Hotel del Coronado in San Diego in November of 1964. They lived in Walnut Creek until 1970 when they moved to Grosse Pointe MI for a year. After returning, they settled in Danville. Mary Ellen got her real estate license in 1976 and began with Valley Realty. She continued with Coldwell Bankers, Intero, and was with Berkshire Hathaway prior to her passing. Mary Ellen was an active and devoted member of St Anne's Catholic church. She loved the Oakland A's and was an avid knitter. An independent woman who loved to socialize with her many friends, but was also very proud to discuss any of her 6 grandchildren. Mary Ellen is survived by her children, Sue Langer and Allen Highfield; 6 grandchildren; and brother in law Jim Raisio. She was preceded in death by her husband, her sister Joanne, and her daughter Maureen. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful care given by Hospice, her doctors and Manor Care. A celebration of life will be held on May 3rd from 2pm to 4pm at The Fairway room at Creekside Rossmoor.





