Mary Ellen MenaSeptember 26, 1934 - April 20, 2020Resident of AntiochWith profound sadness we announce the passing of Mary Ellen Mena, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. On April 20, 2020, at the age of 85, she peacefully left us while surrounded by her family.Born September 26, 1934 in Pittsburg, California to Enrique and Zoila Alfaro. Married 66 years to the love of her life, Pascual Mena. Graduated from Pittsburg High School. Attended Diablo Valley College and Los Medanos College. Received her Associate of Arts Degree. Worked at the Concord Post Office for 25 years as a Letter Carrier and Supervisor. After retirement, became a Bilingual Instructional Aide with the Antioch Unified School District for 19 years. She was also a member of Young Ladies Institute (YLI) for 25 years at Most Holy Rosary Church, in Antioch, California.Mary Ellen exemplified what it means to be a loving, committed mother. She especially loved her role as Grandma/Abuelita and shared many life lessons with each of her grandchildren. She loved our annual Mena homemade tamale tradition; generations to follow will continue the tradition in her memory. She loved family gatherings, cherished vacations with her grandchildren, had a passion for traveling, danced her heart out at celebrations, and had a thirst for reading and education. As a vivacious, determined and fiercely independent woman, she instilled strong values in all of us. We will adoringly remember her wonderful sense of humor and her ability to make us laugh.She is survived by her loving husband, Pascual Mena, and children, Edward, Teresa, Esther (John), Robert, Suzanna (Frank). Adoring grandchildren, Melissa, Elizabeth, Mya, Jennifer (Chad), Stacie, Jessica (Greg), Frank (Caitlin), Robert, and great-grandchildren: Noah, Christian, Brooklyn, Isabella, Alissa, Mathew, Amy, Aiden, Alynna, Harlow, Mason and Lucas.She was preceded in death by her parents Enrique and Zoila Alfaro; siblings Thomas, Henrietta, and Mario. She is survived by siblings; Lydia, Louie, Martha and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.All who loved her dearly will never forget her many special attributes: humor, intelligence, tenacity, wit, charm, poise, dignity, love and devotion to her family and friends. Though she will be deeply missed, we will carry her with us always and continue her legacy in honor of the life she lived.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date permitting safer conditions. Donations can be made to Catholic Charities of the East Bay.