Mary Ellen Pinkowski
2-23-2019
Oakland
Mary Ellen Pinkowski, resident of Oakland, died peacefully on February 23, 2019 with her children Joseph Pinkowski and Ann Harris at her side. Friends and family are invited to attend her memorial service on Saturday, March 23rd at 10:00 at the St. Mary Cemetery Chapel, 4529 Howe St., Oakland, CA. Her service will be followed by a celebration of her life at her daughter Anne's house in San Leandro.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2019