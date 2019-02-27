|
|
Mary Ethel Emerson Tonda
Dec. 7, 1932 - Feb. 23, 2019
Resident of Concord
Mary passed away peacefully with family by her side. She was born in Bloomington, IL; grew up in Kansas City MO and moved to California in 1958.
She is survived by her husband Ricardo and their four children Margaret (Ben), Charlie (Duinseac), Joseph (Corina), Michael (Dipti) and eight grandchildren.
Mary taught school in the Mount Diablo School District where she saw potential and encouraged her students. Mary enjoyed playing bridge and poker, foreign travels, spending time with family and friends and hosting parties.
The Rosary and Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:00AM, Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. Bonaventure Church, 5562 Clayton Rd., Concord, CA. Entombment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, San Pablo, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 27, 2019