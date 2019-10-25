|
Mary Evelyn Deliramich
June 28, 1934-October 20, 2019
Castro Valley/Manteca/Livermore
It is with saddened hearts that the family of Mary Deliramich announces her passing at the age of 85.
Mary is survived by her loving husband Dan, two sons Mark and Paul, brother Richard Treff and her three granddaughters Betsy Rafferty, Melissa Sabou, and Katrina Deliramich, great granddaughter Bailey Rafferty, daughters-in-law Judy and Janene, and grandsons-in-law Jeremy Rafferty and Ricky Sabou as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
Mary studied at UC Berkeley and used that education to further the minds of others, from teaching to sharing her knowledge by writing. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law. She was the matriarch of the family who made every holiday special with her entertaining skills and perfectly cooked meals. She loved to travel with Dan, as long as flying wasn't involved.
Mary and family were long time members of Faith Lutheran church.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday Nov 2, 2019 at 4:00PM at Faith Lutheran Church - 20080 Redwood Rd, Castro Valley. All are welcome to join.
If sending flowers, for a personal reason of Mary's, please no Calla Lilies.
Her memory will be cherished by those whose lives she touched.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2019