Mary F. Engles

May 25, 1950 - Feb 12, 2019

Ashland, Nebraska

Mary F. Engles, 68 of Ashland, NE passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 25, 1950 in Oakland, CA to Harold and Agnes (Kennedy) Moore. Mary graduated from Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland, CA. She was united in marriage on December 28, 1966 to Gene E. Engles, Jr. in Reno, NV.

She worked as an Administrator Assistant for the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association and Hospice of San Joaquin. She loved antiquing, junking, getting a bargain and coming up with ways to make her grandkids birthday's and parties special. She also enjoyed reading and decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas.

Mary is survived by her husband, Gene E. Engles, Jr.; children, Gene Engles, III of Sapulpa, OK, Michael (Jennifer) Engles of Omaha, NE and Christine (Ryan) Brady of Greenwood, NE; grandchildren, Sadie Waldvogel, Nick Caswell, Danielle Engles, Brendan Engles, Katie Engles, Davis Brady, Maddux Brady and Kale Brady; great-grandchild, Gideon Waldvogel; siblings, John (Ella) Moore, Kathleen Lafferty, Margy (Ian) Brandt, Jim (Merrilene) Moore, Tim (Janet) Moore and Rick Moore; 16 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Agnes Moore.

A celebration of life will be held at 9 am on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Grissom's Chapel & Mortuary, 267 E. Lewelling Blvd., San Lorenzo.





Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 28, 2019