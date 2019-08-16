Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Phifer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Farren Phifer


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Farren Phifer Obituary
Mary Farren Phifer
Resident of Oakley, CA.
Mary Farren Phifer passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at John Muir hospital in Concord. Mary was born on June 10, 1946 to Louis Farren and Regina Farren. Mary is survived by her husband of 50 years, George W. Phifer, 3 children, Nicole Sparacino, George Phifer III, and Christine Faletti, Brother; Louis I. Farren, Mary's In-laws; son in law, Curtis Faletti, daughter in law, Allison Phifer, brothers-in-law; Ronald J. Gasper and Horatio Potter. Grandchildren; Morgan Phifer, Dominic Sparacino, Curtis Faletti III, Nina Sparacino, Clare Phifer, and Henry Phifer.
Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day.


View the online memorial for Mary Farren Phifer
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.