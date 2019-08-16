|
Mary Farren Phifer
Resident of Oakley, CA.
Mary Farren Phifer passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at John Muir hospital in Concord. Mary was born on June 10, 1946 to Louis Farren and Regina Farren. Mary is survived by her husband of 50 years, George W. Phifer, 3 children, Nicole Sparacino, George Phifer III, and Christine Faletti, Brother; Louis I. Farren, Mary's In-laws; son in law, Curtis Faletti, daughter in law, Allison Phifer, brothers-in-law; Ronald J. Gasper and Horatio Potter. Grandchildren; Morgan Phifer, Dominic Sparacino, Curtis Faletti III, Nina Sparacino, Clare Phifer, and Henry Phifer.
Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2019