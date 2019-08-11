|
Mary Ferrario
December 10, 1927 – August 6, 2019
Resident of Union City
Mary Margarita Magliotto Ferrario was born in San Leandro, grew up in San Lorenzo and graduated from Hayward High School. As a teen during the war years, she drove a hand-crank Farmall tractor in the tomato fields. During her lifetime, she worked as a Quality Control Inspector of Frieden-Alcatel postal meters and scales for nearly 20 years. Mary supported her children as a Girl Scout Troop Leader and a catechism instructor. And she spent countless hours doing advocacy work for her disabled brother, regularly traveling to the Sonoma Developmental Center for meetings and visits. She loved working in her garden, making homemade ravioli and canning fresh fruit and tomato sauce. Into her 70's, she routinely won the 4th of July nail-driving contest at Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Bernardo and Julia Magliotto; her husband of 54 years, Joseph Ferrario; and brother, Frank Magliotto. She is survived by children Julia (Rudy) and Paul (Julie), eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. All services will be held on Monday, August 12, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 703 C St., Union City, CA 94587. Visitation will be from 9-10 am, followed by a Rosary at 10 am. Mary's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to or to St. Vincent de Paul, c/o OLR, 703 C St., Union City, CA 94587.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019