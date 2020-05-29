Mary Fleming
1935 - 2020
Mary Fleming
Jan. 20, 1935 - May 22, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Mary Joan Miles Fleming passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She leaves a legacy of love, joy, humor and generosity. All who met her remember her as an amazing, beautiful woman.
Joanie was born in Buffalo NY. She graduated in 1956 from Sisters' of Charity Hospital School of Nursing. Soon after, she loaded her VW bug and headed west to begin her nursing career in Oakland, CA. It was there that she met the love of her life, a handsome Insurance Salesman who captured her heart. Jim sold her a policy which began a 62-year journey filled with love, an exciting 60-year marriage, world travel and family. She had 4 children in 3 years and 7 months while working as a nurse and helping run the family business.
Joanie is predeceased by her daughter Ruth. She is survived by her husband Jim, son Jim (Debbie), son Tom (Lisa), daughter Susan (Pete Popovich), 9 grandchildren, one great grandchild (and another on the way). Ruthie Balneg was her caregiver for 6 months and has become a part of our family. We are beyond grateful for Ruthie's love and care.
The family is planning a celebration of life which will be scheduled when gathering in groups is safe again.


Published in East Bay Times on May 29, 2020.
May 27, 2020
So sorry to hear about Joan. We had A great time raising our kids in theWoodlands . So many great memories. I know you kids will really miss her. She was a great Mom. We will plant a tree in her honor on our family camping trip. God Bless
Lynne Stefanetti
Friend
May 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
