Mary Frances Earll


1937 - 2020
Mary Frances Earll Obituary
Mary Frances Earll
Resident of Fremont
With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Mary Frances Earll. Born on 10/3/1937 in Arizona, she spent most of her life in Fremont, CA. Predeceased by her husband Wayne, just 4 months ago. Retired after 25 years from Kaiser Permanente where she made many lifelong friends. Also predeceased by her son Michael Arvizo. Survived by her 4 other children, Patty Nickum, Liz Bettencourt (Greg), Steven Gothard, Chuck Gothard ( Susan). Fran also had 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Fran had many talents, making people laugh was her greatest attribute, she also enjoyed many arts and crafts, volunteering for Meals on Wheels for many years after retirement. Wayne and Fran traveled extensively and got to see much of the world. She will be missed by all her family and friends, but never forgotten.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for both Wayne and Fran in the near future.


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2020
