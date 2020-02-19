|
|
Mary Gambucci
August 4,1930-February 4,2020
Pinole California
Mary passed away peacefully at Absolute Care For Life in Pinole, CA on Feb. 4, 2020. She was the last child born to Thomas and Nora Ellen Bell in Protection, KS. She is preceded in death by her parents, 8 siblings, son Skip Metz, favorite niece Kay and many beloved friends. She was a resident of Contra Costa for 70 years. She relocated from Kansas City, MO, at the age of 21, with her husband and baby daughter. Mary was a devoted mother and homemaker, until her children were grown. For many years she was "aunt" to Ricky and Eric DeSanto. During which time she raised her grand-daughter, Kristie, for 2 years. She briefly worked at West County Times before starting work at Mervyns in 1979; where she retired 16 years later. Mary is survived by her daughter Pamela Selahvarzi of San Pablo, her grandson Branden Selahvarzi (Addie Goepfert), and beloved great-granddaughter Dori Jane Selahvarzi of El Cerrito, grandson Christopher Harvey of San Pablo, grand-daughter Kristie Metz of El Cerrito, "niece" Laura McAllister of Hercules, long-time friend Joan DeSanto of Rodeo and many dear friends. Despite her childhood difficulties and health issues later in life she persevered. RIP Mom You are forever loved! Viewing on Feb. 22, from 5-7pm at Wilson & Kratzer Mission Bells Chapel, 13644 San Pablo Ave, San Pablo, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 19, 2020