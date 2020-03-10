|
Mary Geraldine McDonald
Mar. 14, 1935 - Jan. 26, 2020
Concord
Mary Geraldine McDonald, 84, died January 26, 2020 in Lafayette, California. Mary was born March 14, 1935 in Mallorytown, Ontario, Canada. She worked for Chevron USA for over 35 years and was a longtime volunteer at Mt. Diablo Hospital and John Muir Medical Center, Concord, where she held many offices. Mary accumulated over 20,000 volunteer hours and received several awards.
Mary is survived by her sister Irene Allen, nieces and nephews John Shaw, Judy Perry (Mike), Michael Allen (Irina), Jennifer Allen, John McDonald (Stacy) and Craig McDonald (Jennifer), as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral Liturgy will be on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:30 am St. Bonaventure Church, 5562 Clayton Road, Concord. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Lafayette, California.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2020