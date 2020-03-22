|
Mary Granacha
Feb. 14, 1939 - Mar 12, 2020
Resident of Martinez
Mary Frances Granacha, 81, died Thursday, March 12, with her family at her side. Born Mary Frances Smith to Harold and Ruth (Ross) Smith in San Luis Obispo. Mary graduated from La Grande High School in Oregon in 1956, moved to Oakland and worked as a stenographer/secretary. She worked at General Electric and the Contra Costa Housing Authority until her retirement. Mary enjoyed cooking, tending her houseplants, movies, traveling, was a voracious reader, and also spent time creating stained glass. Friends and neighbors were always welcome in Mary's home and she fed everyone, whether they were hungry or not. She loved her family and friends with an open heart, and she will be greatly missed. Mary is survived by her husband Roger, her son and daughter-in-law Mark and DeeAnn Weber, her son and his sweetheart Eric Plichta and Teresa Herrera, her daughter and son-in-law Sophia and George Wiedermann, her brother Harold Smith, and many others. A private memorial service was held on March 15. She will be missed by many who will remember her vivacity and love of life.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020