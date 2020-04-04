East Bay Times Obituaries
Mary Grant Obituary
Mary Grant March 20, 1926 - March 26, 2020 Our beloved Sweet Mary passed into the arms of God on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was born in Lime, Colorado to Antone and Petrina Turkovich who emigrated from Yugoslavia in the early 1920s and settled in Richmond when she was a little girl. She has called Benicia home since 1978. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Concord for more than 60 years and worked there as a Financial Secretary for over 25 years. After retirement, she volunteered teaching English as a second language to Spanish speaking students. She enjoyed traveling so much. There wasn't a plane, ship or train she wouldn't get on even if she had no idea where it was going. She and Charlie have traveled extensively for the last 30 years. It was her joy. She also loved the trips she took with Charlie, Lynne and Dave, and dear friends, Brian and Teresa Lerch, who she considered family. She rooted faithfully for the Giants and the 49ers. More importantly, she was beautiful, sweet, kind, graceful, smart and funny. She loved her family fiercely as we loved her. She always had a positive outlook on life. She will live on in our hearts forever. Mary is survived by her loving husband Charles, whom she loved so dearly. They were married for nearly 70 years; daughter and son-in-law, Lynne and Dave McGraw; grandson, Ryan (Leslie); two great-grandchildren, Henley and Miles, and many friends who love her dearly. She is predeceased by her mother and father, brothers Joe and Ben, and sister Bernice. Memorial services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel in Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 4, 2020
